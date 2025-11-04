Arizona State begins season at home against Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Arizona State Sun Devils Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -16.5;…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Arizona State Sun Devils

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -16.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State opens the season at home against Southern Utah.

Arizona State went 13-20 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sun Devils averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.8 last season.

Southern Utah finished 3-11 on the road and 12-19 overall a season ago. The Thunderbirds shot 42.5% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

