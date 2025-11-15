Arizona hosts Grambling following Perdue’s 31-point game

Grambling Tigers (1-3) at Arizona Wildcats (2-0)
Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces Grambling after Mickayla Perdue scored 31 points in Arizona’s 75-61 win over the UC Irvine Anteaters.
Arizona went 12-6 at home last season while going 19-14 overall. The Wildcats averaged 67.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.1 last season.
Grambling finished 15-15 overall last season while going 7-11 on the road. The Tigers shot 36.2% from the field and 26.8% from 3-point range last season.
