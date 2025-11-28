Arizona hosts CSU Bakersfield following Trammell’s 22-point outing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-4) at Arizona Wildcats (5-0) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces CSU Bakersfield…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-4) at Arizona Wildcats (5-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces CSU Bakersfield after Daniah Trammell scored 22 points in Arizona’s 84-58 win against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Arizona has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Roadrunners are 2-1 on the road. CSU Bakersfield is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Arizona scores 78.6 points, 9.6 more per game than the 69.0 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 58.0 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 63.6 Arizona allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickayla Perdue averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Trammell is shooting 67.4% and averaging 14.0 points.

Chrishawn Coleman is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marley Langi is averaging 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

