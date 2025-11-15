Arias scores 24, hits game-wining 3-pointer as Jacksonville holds off VMI 69-67

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Chris Arias scored 24 points off the bench and hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Chris Arias scored 24 points off the bench and hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining to secure a 69-67 win for Jacksonville over VMI on Saturday.

Jacksonville led 66-57 with 4:07 remaining, before going scoreless until Arias rose up over two defenders to take lead.

Arias added six rebounds and a pair of steals for the Dolphins (2-2). Jaylen Jones scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 9. Donovan Rivers had nine points and eight rebounds and shot 3 of 6 from the field.

The Keydets (3-2) were led in scoring by TJ Johnson, who finished with 18 points and six rebounds. AJ Clark added 15 points and two steals for VMI. Mario Tatum Jr. finished with 13 points.

