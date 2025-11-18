Arias leads Jacksonville against George Mason after 24-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at George Mason Patriots (4-0) Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -14.5; over/under…

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at George Mason Patriots (4-0)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -14.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits George Mason after Chris Arias scored 24 points in Jacksonville’s 69-67 victory against the VMI Keydets.

George Mason went 27-9 overall last season while going 18-2 at home. The Patriots averaged 7.6 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

Jacksonville went 19-14 overall with a 7-9 record on the road a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 72.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

