Arias leads Jacksonville against George Mason after 24-point performance

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at George Mason Patriots (4-0)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces George Mason after Chris Arias scored 24 points in Jacksonville’s 69-67 win against the VMI Keydets.

George Mason went 27-9 overall a season ago while going 18-2 at home. The Patriots shot 45.5% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

Jacksonville went 13-7 in ASUN action and 7-9 on the road last season. The Dolphins averaged 72.1 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 35.9% from deep last season.

