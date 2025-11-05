Appalachian State wins 92-46 against Carolina University

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Luke Wilson had 14 points in Appalachian State’s 92-46 win against Carolina University on Wednesday. Wilson…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Luke Wilson had 14 points in Appalachian State’s 92-46 win against Carolina University on Wednesday.

Wilson shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line for the Mountaineers (1-1). Kasen Jennings scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 9. Michael Marcus Jr. and Eren Banks each had 10 points.

Zay Scott led the Bruins in scoring, finishing with nine points.

