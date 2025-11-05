Live Radio
Appalachian State wins 92-46 against Carolina University

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 10:09 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Luke Wilson had 14 points in Appalachian State’s 92-46 win against Carolina University on Wednesday.

Wilson shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line for the Mountaineers (1-1). Kasen Jennings scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 9. Michael Marcus Jr. and Eren Banks each had 10 points.

Zay Scott led the Bruins in scoring, finishing with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

