Appalachian State visits Perkins and Mercer

Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-3) at Mercer Bears (3-2) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces Appalachian State…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-3) at Mercer Bears (3-2)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces Appalachian State after Quinton Perkins II scored 20 points in Mercer’s 95-83 win against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bears have gone 2-0 in home games. Mercer is fifth in the SoCon with 14.8 assists per game led by Baraka Okojie averaging 5.0.

The Mountaineers are 1-2 in road games. Appalachian State has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

Mercer’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 70.0 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 80.6 Mercer gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okojie is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bears. Perkins is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Tot is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 8.9 points. Kasen Jennings is averaging 16 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.