Appalachian State visits Ohio State after Thornton’s 38-point performance

Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) at Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -24.5;…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) at Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -24.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts Appalachian State after Bruce Thornton scored 38 points in Ohio State’s 94-68 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

Ohio State finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Buckeyes averaged 13.1 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

Appalachian State went 5-8 on the road and 17-14 overall a season ago. The Mountaineers gave up 63.5 points per game while committing 13.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.