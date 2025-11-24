Appalachian State takes home win streak into matchup with Elon

Elon Phoenix (3-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -5.5;…

Elon Phoenix (3-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Elon trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-0 at home. Appalachian State is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.7 turnovers per game.

The Phoenix are 1-2 on the road. Elon is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

Appalachian State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 48.9% Elon allows to opponents. Elon averages 23.2 more points per game (89.4) than Appalachian State allows (66.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Tot averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Kasen Jennings is shooting 46.1% and averaging 17.3 points.

Chandler Cuthrell is averaging 22.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Phoenix. Randall Pettus II is averaging 15.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.