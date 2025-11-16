Appalachian State Mountaineers travel to take on the Dartmouth Big Green

Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) at Dartmouth Big Green (0-2)
Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -1.5; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth faces Appalachian State.
Dartmouth finished 9-4 at home last season while going 14-14 overall. The Big Green averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and 3.5 bench points last season.
Appalachian State finished 17-14 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The Mountaineers averaged 67.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.5 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
