Appalachian State Mountaineers travel to take on the Dartmouth Big Green

Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) at Dartmouth Big Green (0-2)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth faces Appalachian State.

Dartmouth finished 9-4 at home last season while going 14-14 overall. The Big Green averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and 3.5 bench points last season.

Appalachian State finished 17-14 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The Mountaineers averaged 67.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

