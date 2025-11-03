Live Radio
Appalachian State Mountaineers begin season at home against the Western Michigan Broncos

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

Western Michigan Broncos at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Western Michigan in the season opener.

Appalachian State finished 13-17 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mountaineers averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 9.8 on free throws and 22.5 from deep.

Western Michigan went 8-11 in MAC play and 6-9 on the road last season. The Broncos shot 39.8% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

