Appalachian State hosts Western Michigan in season opener

Western Michigan Broncos at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Western Michigan for the season opener.

Appalachian State went 8-6 at home a season ago while going 13-17 overall. The Mountaineers averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and bench points last season.

Western Michigan finished 8-11 in MAC action and 6-9 on the road last season. The Broncos allowed opponents to score 64.0 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

