Appalachian State hosts North Carolina Central following Lattimore’s 25-point showing

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 4:42 AM

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1)

Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces Appalachian State after Gage Lattimore scored 25 points in North Carolina Central’s 81-62 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

Appalachian State finished 17-14 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mountaineers averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 10.5 off of turnovers and 5.9 on fast breaks.

North Carolina Central finished 14-19 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Eagles gave up 75.8 points per game while committing 20.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

