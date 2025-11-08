Appalachian State hosts North Carolina Central following Lattimore’s 25-point showing

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1)

Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces Appalachian State after Gage Lattimore scored 25 points in North Carolina Central’s 81-62 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

Appalachian State finished 17-14 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mountaineers averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 10.5 off of turnovers and 5.9 on fast breaks.

North Carolina Central finished 14-19 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Eagles gave up 75.8 points per game while committing 20.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.