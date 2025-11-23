Appalachian State faces Elon, seeks 4th straight home win

Elon Phoenix (3-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State will…

Elon Phoenix (3-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Mountaineers take on Elon.

The Mountaineers are 3-0 in home games. Appalachian State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Clayton averaging 5.0.

The Phoenix are 1-2 on the road. Elon has a 1-2 record against teams over .500.

Appalachian State scores 72.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 84.0 Elon gives up. Elon averages 23.2 more points per game (89.4) than Appalachian State gives up to opponents (66.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Tot is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging eight points. Kasen Jennings is shooting 46.1% and averaging 17.3 points.

Chandler Cuthrell is shooting 52.8% and averaging 22.6 points for the Phoenix. Randall Pettus II is averaging 15.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

