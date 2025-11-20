Live Radio
Appalachian State faces Charlotte after Jennings’ 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 4:46 AM

Charlotte 49ers (2-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Charlotte after Kasen Jennings scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 85-77 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Mountaineers have gone 2-0 in home games. Appalachian State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Luke Wilson leads the Mountaineers with 5.8 boards.

Charlotte went 1-12 on the road and 11-22 overall last season. The 49ers averaged 5.1 steals, 2.2 blocks and 9.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

