Appalachian State faces Charlotte after Jennings’ 21-point game

Charlotte 49ers (2-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Charlotte after Kasen Jennings scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 85-77 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Mountaineers have gone 2-0 in home games. Appalachian State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Luke Wilson leads the Mountaineers with 5.8 boards.

Charlotte went 1-12 on the road and 11-22 overall last season. The 49ers averaged 5.1 steals, 2.2 blocks and 9.4 turnovers per game last season.

