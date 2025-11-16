Anthony Wrzeszcz scores 16 to lead New Mexico State over New Mexico 76-68

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Anthony Wrzeszcz’s 16 points helped New Mexico State defeat New Mexico 76-68 on Saturday night.…

Wrzeszcz went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Aggies (3-0). Jemel Jones had 15 points while shooting 4 for 14 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line, adding five rebounds and three steals. Elijah Elliott scored 11.

The Lobos (3-1) were led by Deyton Albury with 18 points and six rebounds. Uriah Tenette added 13 points and Tomislav Buljan had a double-doube with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

New Mexico State entered halftime tied with New Mexico 27-27. Jayland Randall paced the team in scoring in the first half with seven points. Jones’ 3-pointer with 4:19 left in the second half gave New Mexico State the lead for good at 65-62.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

