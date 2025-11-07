Anthony scores 25, Iona defeats Hofstra 81-73

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Anthony’s 25 points helped Iona defeat Hofstra 81-73 on Friday in the Gaels’ season…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Anthony’s 25 points helped Iona defeat Hofstra 81-73 on Friday in the Gaels’ season opener.

Anthony added five assists for the Gaels. Kosy Akametu scored 14 points, going 6 of 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range). Lamin Sabally had 11 points and shot 5 of 12 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Preston Edmead led the way for the Pride (0-2) with 18 points and six assists. Hofstra also got 16 points from James Patterson. Victory Onuetu finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Iona took the lead with 19:48 left in the first half and did not trail again.

Akametu led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 44-27 at the break. Iona used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 57-41 with 11:58 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.