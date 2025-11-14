Anthony scores 21 as Iona takes down Fordham 76-71

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Anthony had 21 points in Iona’s 76-71 win over Fordham on Friday. Anthony also…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Anthony had 21 points in Iona’s 76-71 win over Fordham on Friday.

Anthony also contributed eight assists for the Gaels (3-0). Lamin Sabally scored 11 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Toby Harris went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Rams (2-2) were led by Dejour Reaves, who posted 22 points, four assists and two steals. Christian Henry added 16 points and six assists for Fordham. Rikus Schulte also had 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Iona went into halftime leading Fordham 36-33. Anthony scored seven points in the half. Anthony’s layup with 3:40 remaining in the second half gave Iona the lead for good at 66-64.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

