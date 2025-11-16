Anthony Roy, Vyctorius Miller propel Oklahoma State past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 85-69

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Anthony Roy had 15 points off the bench, Vyctorius Miller scored 13 and Oklahoma State pulled…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Anthony Roy had 15 points off the bench, Vyctorius Miller scored 13 and Oklahoma State pulled away in the second half to beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi 85-69 on Sunday.

Roy missed all four of his 3-pointers but made 5 of 8 from inside the arc and 5 of 6 free throws to help Oklahoma State (4-0) turn a 37-35 halftime lead into a rout. Miller sank 5 of 7 shots with a 3-pointer.

Reserves Andrija Vukovic, Isaiah Coleman and Lefteris Mantzoukas all scored 10 for the Cowboys.

Roy scored eight to help Oklahoma State take a two-point lead at halftime. Franck Yetna had eight points to lead a balanced attack as nine of 10 Islanders scored to keep it close.

Oklahoma State missed 11 of 12 shots from 3-point range through the first 20 minutes, while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi sank 4 of 8.

The Cowboys made 16 of 28 shots in the second half and finished shooting 50% overall. And that included a 20.8% effort from 3-point range — 5 of 24.

Reserve Nicholas Shogbonyo had 13 points to lead the Islanders (1-4).

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi shot 44.8% in the first half but just 28.1% in the second.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.