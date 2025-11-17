Anthony leads Iona against Princeton after 21-point game

Princeton Tigers (2-2) at Iona Gaels (3-0) New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces Princeton…

Princeton Tigers (2-2) at Iona Gaels (3-0)

New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces Princeton after CJ Anthony scored 21 points in Iona’s 76-71 victory against the Fordham Rams.

Iona finished 7-7 at home a season ago while going 17-17 overall. The Gaels gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

Princeton finished 19-11 overall last season while going 7-4 on the road. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shot 45.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

