Andrews has 20 in Coppin State’s 103-62 victory over Central Penn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Torrin Andrews scored 20 points as Coppin State beat Central Penn 103-62 on Tuesday. Andrews also contributed…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Torrin Andrews scored 20 points as Coppin State beat Central Penn 103-62 on Tuesday.

Andrews also contributed six rebounds, six assists, and five steals for the Eagles (1-6). Demariontay Hall added 18 points while going 5 of 10 and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line while he also had nine rebounds. Khali Horton went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points. The Eagles ended a six-game losing streak.

The Knights were led in scoring by Connor Jenkins, who finished with 19 points. Dahsan King added 14 points and five assists for Central Penn. Riley Youg also had 11 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.