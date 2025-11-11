Live Radio
Andrew Meadow scores 21 in Boise State’s 85-65 win against UT Rio Grande Valley

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 11:51 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Andrew Meadow’s 21 points helped Boise State defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 85-65 on Tuesday.

Meadow also added five rebounds for the Broncos (2-1). Javan Buchanan added 15 points and seven rebounds. Dylan Andrews went 4 of 12 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Koree Cotton led the Vaqueros (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points.

Boise State took the lead for good with 12:27 left in the first half. The score was 48-36 at halftime, with Meadow racking up 15 points. Boise State outscored UT Rio Grande Valley by eight points over the final half, while Buchanan led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

