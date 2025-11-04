Andrew Henderson scores 19, UC Riverside defeats La Sierra 90-49 in season opener

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Henderson had 19 points to propel UC Riverside to a 90-49 win over La Sierra…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Henderson had 19 points to propel UC Riverside to a 90-49 win over La Sierra on Monday night to begin the season.

Henderson added seven rebounds for the Highlanders. Osiris Grady added 17 points and eight rebounds. Marqui Worthy pitched in with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Golden Eagles were led by Noel Camejo, who recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

