Anderson’s 23 help High Point take down Incarnate Word 91-80, win Boardwalk Battle

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Terry Anderson scored 23 points as High Point beat Incarnate Word 91-80 on Saturday to win the Boardwalk Battle.

Anderson finished 10 of 12 from the field for the Panthers (6-1). Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 18 points and added 12 rebounds. Conrad Martinez shot 2 of 4 from the field and 9 for 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

The Cardinals (3-3) were led in scoring by Davion Bailey, who finished with 30 points. Tahj Staveskie added 19 points for Incarnate Word. Jordan Pyke had 14 points.

High Point took the lead for good with 4:25 to go in the first half. The score was 46-40 at halftime, with Martinez racking up 11 points. High Point used an 11-2 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 63-47 with 14:12 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

