Anderson leads Xavier against Iowa after 29-point outing

Xavier Musketeers (2-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -16.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces Iowa after Roddie Anderson III scored 29 points in Xavier’s 87-68 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

Iowa went 12-6 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Hawkeyes averaged 6.6 steals, 4.2 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

Xavier finished 22-12 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Musketeers averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 17.7 bench points last season.

