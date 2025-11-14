Anderson leads Charlotte against Cal after 27-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (2-2) at California Golden Bears (2-1) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays Cal after…

Charlotte 49ers (2-2) at California Golden Bears (2-1)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays Cal after Princess Anderson scored 27 points in Charlotte’s 117-59 loss to the LSU Tigers.

Cal finished 25-9 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Golden Bears averaged 72.9 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Charlotte went 11-21 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The 49ers averaged 10.9 assists per game on 20.9 made field goals last season.

