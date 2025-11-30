Anderson and No. 20 Texas Tech host Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (6-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders…

Wyoming Cowboys (6-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -21.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas Tech hosts Wyoming after Christian Anderson scored 23 points in Texas Tech’s 82-50 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Red Raiders are 4-0 in home games. Texas Tech ranks ninth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.4 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Cowboys have gone 0-1 away from home. Wyoming scores 87.0 points and has outscored opponents by 18.1 points per game.

Texas Tech averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 6.0 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Texas Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Atwell averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Anderson is shooting 44.8% and averaging 18.6 points.

Uriyah Rojas is shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging nine points. Leland Walker is averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

