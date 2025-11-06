Amey scores 22 as Loyola Marymount defeats Eastern Washington 70-62

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Myron Amey Jr. scored 22 points off of the bench to help lead Loyola Marymount past…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Myron Amey Jr. scored 22 points off of the bench to help lead Loyola Marymount past Eastern Washington 70-62 on Wednesday night.

Amey went 8 of 17 from the field (5 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Lions (2-0). Jan Vide scored 11 points and added seven assists. Jalen Shelley shot 10 of 13 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Isaiah Moses led the Eagles (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and five steals. Eastern Washington also got 14 points from Kiree Huie. Johnny Radford also recorded 12 points.

Loyola Marymount entered halftime up 32-29. Shelley paced the team in scoring in the first half with seven points.

