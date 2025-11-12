Amey scores 18 as Loyola Marymount beats UTEP 71-58

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Myron Amey Jr. led Loyola Marymount past UTEP on Tuesday night with 18 points off…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Myron Amey Jr. led Loyola Marymount past UTEP on Tuesday night with 18 points off of the bench in a 71-58 win.

Amey added five rebounds for the Lions (4-0). Jan Vide added 13 points while going 5 of 11 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Rodney Brown Jr. went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jamal West finished with 14 points for the Miners (2-1). Tyreese Watson added 11 points, five assists and five steals for UTEP. KJ Thomas also had 11 points and two steals.

Brown scored nine points in the first half and Loyola Marymount went into the break trailing 38-34. Loyola Marymount used a 9-0 second-half run to erase a four-point deficit and take the lead at 43-38 with 17:08 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Amey scored 10 second-half points.

