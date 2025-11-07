Ames scores 23 points, leads Cal over Wright State 77-67

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Dai Dai Ames scored 23 points to lead California to a 77-67 victory over Wright State…

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Dai Dai Ames scored 23 points to lead California to a 77-67 victory over Wright State on Thursday night.

Ames shot 8 of 13 from the floor and made three of Cal’s five 3-pointers. Justin Pippen added 14 points for the Golden Bears (2-0). Chris Bell and John Camden scored 12 points apiece.

Michael Cooper scored 17 points to lead Wright State (1-1). Dominic Pangonis chipped in with 11 points and Michael Imariagbe had 10.

Cal took the lead for good, 24-23, with 4:14 to play in the first half and led 34-28 at the break.

The Golden Bears stretched it to 62-47 with about eight minutes left before Imariagbe scored seven points during Wright State’s 18-7 run to pull to 69-65 with 2:44 remaining but didn’t get closer.

Cal also had four score in double digits in its season-opening 87-60 win against Cal State Bakersfield on Monday. It was the Golden Bears highest scoring opener since 2015 and the 300th win at Haas Pavilion.

It was Wright State’s first visit to the state of California since the Raiders’ 2022 NCAA Tournament matchup against Arizona in San Diego. The last time the Raiders played on the West Coast during the regular season was in Seattle in 2009.

