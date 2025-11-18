American visits Rutgers following Grant’s 28-point outing

American Eagles (2-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights…

American Eagles (2-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -15.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays American after Dylan Grant scored 28 points in Rutgers’ 84-72 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Rutgers went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Scarlet Knights shot 44.6% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

American went 22-13 overall with a 5-10 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles gave up 67.7 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

