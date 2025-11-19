American plays LIU after Moore-Nicholson’s 20-point outing

American Eagles (1-2) at Long Island Sharks (3-1) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American visits LIU after…

American Eagles (1-2) at Long Island Sharks (3-1)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American visits LIU after Madisyn Moore-Nicholson scored 20 points in American’s 68-57 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

LIU finished 6-24 overall a season ago while going 6-9 at home. The Sharks allowed opponents to score 67.5 points per game and shoot 43.8% from the field last season.

American finished 1-18 in Patriot games and 0-14 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 11.8 assists per game on 19.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

