American hosts Siena after Coyle’s 23-point game

Siena Saints (5-2) at American Eagles (4-3)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays American after Brendan Coyle scored 23 points in Siena’s 70-63 win over the Longwood Lancers.

The Eagles are 4-0 on their home court. American is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Saints are 2-1 on the road. Siena is seventh in the MAAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tasman Goodrick averaging 3.7.

American averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Siena allows. Siena averages 70.7 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 73.9 American gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madden Collins is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Greg Jones is averaging 12.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.4%.

Gavin Doty is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Saints. Justice Shoats is averaging 12.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

