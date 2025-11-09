American hosts Pennsylvania after Roberts’ 28-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) at American Eagles (0-1) Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 156.5…

Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) at American Eagles (0-1)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits American after Ethan Roberts scored 28 points in Pennsylvania’s 119-72 win against the Rowan Profs.

American went 22-13 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles averaged 12.6 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

Pennsylvania went 8-19 overall with a 3-10 record on the road last season. The Quakers averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 11.9 on free throws and 25.2 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

