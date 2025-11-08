American faces Pennsylvania after Nausadis’ 22-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) at American Eagles (0-1) Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Pennsylvania after Wyatt Nausadis…

Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) at American Eagles (0-1)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Pennsylvania after Wyatt Nausadis scored 22 points in American’s 88-74 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

American went 22-13 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Eagles averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 15.7 bench points last season.

Pennsylvania went 8-19 overall a season ago while going 3-10 on the road. The Quakers shot 42.2% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.