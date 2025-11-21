Live Radio
American faces La Salle, looks to end 3-game skid

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 4:51 AM

American Eagles (1-3) at La Salle Explorers (4-1)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American heads into the matchup with La Salle as losers of three in a row.

The Explorers have gone 2-0 in home games. La Salle has a 1-1 record against opponents over .500.

American went 1-18 in Patriot games and 0-14 on the road last season. The Eagles gave up 72.5 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

