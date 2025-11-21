American faces La Salle, looks to end 3-game skid

American Eagles (1-3) at La Salle Explorers (4-1) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American heads into the matchup…

American Eagles (1-3) at La Salle Explorers (4-1)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American heads into the matchup with La Salle as losers of three in a row.

The Explorers have gone 2-0 in home games. La Salle has a 1-1 record against opponents over .500.

American went 1-18 in Patriot games and 0-14 on the road last season. The Eagles gave up 72.5 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

