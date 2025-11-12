American faces George Washington following Collins’ 25-point performance

American Eagles (1-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -18.5; over/under is…

American Eagles (1-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -18.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: American visits George Washington after Madden Collins scored 25 points in American’s 84-78 win against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

George Washington went 21-13 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Revolutionaries gave up 68.4 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

American finished 5-10 on the road and 22-13 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free-throw line and 25.5 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

