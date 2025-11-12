Ament leads No. 20 Tennessee against North Florida after 23-point showing

North Florida Ospreys (0-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -39.5; over/under…

North Florida Ospreys (0-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -39.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Tennessee hosts North Florida after Nate Ament scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 95-56 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

Tennessee finished 30-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Volunteers shot 45.2% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

North Florida finished 8-11 in ASUN play and 7-10 on the road a season ago. The Ospreys averaged 16.3 assists per game on 29.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

