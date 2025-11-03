Ament has 18 points and 9 rebounds to lead No. 18 Tennessee past Mercer 76-61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nate Ament scored 18 points and had nine rebounds to lead No. 18 Tennessee to a…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nate Ament scored 18 points and had nine rebounds to lead No. 18 Tennessee to a 76-61 victory over Mercer on Monday night in the season opener for both teams

Ament, regarded as one of the top freshmen in the country, was much more efficient shooting against Mercer (6 of 11) than he was in last week’s exhibition loss to Duke (5 of 19).

J.P. Estrella chipped in 12 with points and Jaylen Carey had 10 rebounds.

The Bears were led by Baraka Okojie with 15 points, Armani Mighty with 14 and Zaire Williams with 10.

Tennessee, which is coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances under coach Rick Barnes, struggled with possession. The Vols had 19 turnovers to just five for Mercer. Tennessee, however, made up for that by dominating the boards 54-32.

Mercer, which was 14-19 last year under coach Ryan Ridder, shot just 30% (20 for 67).

Tennessee led by 23 points in the second half, but the Bears closed the gap to 13 at one point.

Both teams labored through a sluggish first half. Tennessee used a 13-2 run midway to get some breathing room, 17-10. The Volunteers turned the ball over 11 times in the first 20 minutes but still led 33-21 at halftime. Mercer shot just 21% (7 of 33).

Estrella had eight points at the break for Tennessee.

Up next

Mercer: The Bears plays host to LaGrange on Wednesday night.

Tennessee: The Vols take on Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.