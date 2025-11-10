Amari McCottry scores 23 to lead Saint Louis over Lindenwood 109-66

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Amari McCottry’s 23 points off the bench helped Saint Louis to a 109-66 victory over Lindenwood…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Amari McCottry’s 23 points off the bench helped Saint Louis to a 109-66 victory over Lindenwood on Monday night.

McCottry added nine rebounds and four steals for the Billikens (3-0). Dion Brown shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to add 17 points. Ishan Sharma shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Jadis Jones led the way for the Lions (1-2) with 16 points. Dontrez Williams added 13 points, four steals and two blocks. Clayton Jackson had 11 points.

Saint Louis took the lead for good with 19:14 remaining in the first half. The score was 43-27 at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

