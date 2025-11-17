Almodovar leads Southeast Missouri State against Iowa after 20-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits Iowa after Luke Almodovar scored 20 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 84-72 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Iowa finished 17-16 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Hawkeyes averaged 82.5 points per game while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.0% from 3-point distance last season.

Southeast Missouri State finished 21-12 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Redhawks averaged 8.2 steals, 3.6 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.