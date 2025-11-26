Allen’s 13 points lead Bryant over Mercy 87-61

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Quincy Allen scored 13 points as Bryant beat Mercy 87-61 on Wednesday. Allen finished 5 of…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Quincy Allen scored 13 points as Bryant beat Mercy 87-61 on Wednesday.

Allen finished 5 of 5 from the field for the Bulldogs (2-5). Timofei Rudovskii added 11 points and Lennart Weber scored 10.

Kohen Rowbatham led the Mavericks in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Jordan Trahan added 17 points and three steals for Mercy. TJ Holloway also put up 15 points and six rebounds.

