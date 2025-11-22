Allen scores 27 as Green Bay takes down UMass 79-75

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Justin Allen helped lead Green Bay past UMass on Saturday with 27 points off…

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Justin Allen helped lead Green Bay past UMass on Saturday with 27 points off the bench in a 79-75 victory.

Allen shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 12 from the line for the Phoenix (2-5). CJ O’Hara scored 21 points while going 7 of 11 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Caden Wilkins shot 4 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Leonardo Bettiol finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Minutemen (3-3). UMass got 19 points from Marcus Banks, and Danny Carbuccia also recorded 16 points and five assists.

O’Hara put up 10 points in the first half for Green Bay, who led 33-25 at halftime. Allen scored 19 points in the second half to help lead Green Bay to a four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.