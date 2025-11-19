Alexander leads No. 22 Michigan State against Eastern Illinois after 20-point performance

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-3) at Michigan State Spartans (4-0) East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-3) at Michigan State Spartans (4-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Michigan State plays Eastern Illinois after Isaline Alexander scored 20 points in Michigan State’s 98-44 win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

Michigan State went 22-10 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spartans shot 44.3% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Illinois went 5-11 on the road and 18-12 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 9.8 steals, 3.8 blocks and 16.1 turnovers per game last season.

