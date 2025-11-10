Live Radio
Alex Wilkins scores 26 as Furman cruises past Columbia International 89-59

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 10:00 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Wilkins scored 26 points as Furman beat Columbia International 89-59 on Monday night.

Wilkins shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Paladins (1-2). Cooper Bowser scored 11 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Abijah Franklin also scored 11.

Will Kelly led the Rams with 18 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

