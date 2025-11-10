Alex Wilkins scores 26 as Furman cruises past Columbia International 89-59

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Wilkins scored 26 points as Furman beat Columbia International 89-59 on Monday night. Wilkins shot…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Wilkins scored 26 points as Furman beat Columbia International 89-59 on Monday night.

Wilkins shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Paladins (1-2). Cooper Bowser scored 11 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Abijah Franklin also scored 11.

Will Kelly led the Rams with 18 points.

