Aletan scores 13, Yale downs Quinnipiac 97-60

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 10:27 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Samson Aletan had 13 points in Yale’s 97-60 win against Quinnipiac on Tuesday.

Aletan also added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-0). Riley Fox went 5 of 5 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Isaac Celiscar had 12 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

The Bobcats (1-2) were led by Jaden Zimmerman, who posted 16 points. Keith Mcknight added 12 points and two blocks for Quinnipiac. Grant Randall also put up 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

