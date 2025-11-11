Aletan scores 13, Yale downs Quinnipiac 97-60

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Samson Aletan had 13 points in Yale’s 97-60 win against Quinnipiac on Tuesday. Aletan also added…

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Samson Aletan had 13 points in Yale’s 97-60 win against Quinnipiac on Tuesday.

Aletan also added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-0). Riley Fox went 5 of 5 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Isaac Celiscar had 12 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

The Bobcats (1-2) were led by Jaden Zimmerman, who posted 16 points. Keith Mcknight added 12 points and two blocks for Quinnipiac. Grant Randall also put up 12 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

