Alcorn State visits Oklahoma after Williams’ 21-point game

Alcorn State Braves (0-6) at Oklahoma Sooners (3-2)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -30.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State plays Oklahoma after Davian Williams scored 21 points in Alcorn State’s 107-81 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Sooners are 3-0 on their home court. Oklahoma ranks ninth in the SEC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tae Davis averaging 4.4.

The Braves have gone 0-6 away from home. Alcorn State is 0-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Oklahoma scores 91.8 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 90.3 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Oklahoma allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Xzayvier Brown is shooting 53.6% and averaging 17.0 points.

Shane Lancaster is shooting 56.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 12.2 points. Williams is averaging 9.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.