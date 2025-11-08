Alcorn State visits Minnesota after Tyson’s 30-point showing

Alcorn State Braves (0-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) Minneapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -29.5;…

Alcorn State Braves (0-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -29.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Alcorn State after Cade Tyson scored 30 points in Minnesota’s 87-60 win against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Minnesota went 15-17 overall with a 10-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Gophers averaged 68.1 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 6.8 on fast breaks.

Alcorn State finished 11-8 in SWAC games and 5-17 on the road a season ago. The Braves averaged 6.6 steals, 2.7 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

