Alcorn State visits Alabama after Cody’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 9, 2025, 4:41 AM

Alcorn State Braves (0-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts Alcorn State after Essence Cody scored 23 points in Alabama’s 64-44 victory over the McNeese Cowgirls.

Alabama finished 24-9 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 79.3 points per game last season, 37.2 in the paint, 19.8 off of turnovers and 12.8 on fast breaks.

Alcorn State went 12-9 in SWAC play and 4-14 on the road a season ago. The Braves averaged 58.1 points per game last season, 25.7 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

